Lompoc seeks residents input on cities pedestrians safety needs

Jul 09, 2019

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 07:15 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - Though Lompoc may be dealing with millions of dollars in budget cuts city leaders still plan to keep residents safe when walking or riding their bikes.

Lompoc is asking residents to do a survey to give them input as to where the city needs to make crosswalks and biking areas safer. 

"The goals of this plan is to assess the cities pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure," said Lompoc Civil Engineer Joshua Leard. 

Most importantly they want to make sure school kids are not being forced to walk on the street.

"We need sidewalks. There are a lot of yards they can't walk through because there is no sidewalk and they are walking in the street, that's a lot less safe," said Leard. 

On Olive Ave across from Lompoc Valley Middle school is a an example of where there are no sidewalks for pedestrians to walk on. 

The city made paying for the upgrades possible by getting a grant.

"We were fortunate to receive a grant for $54,000 from SBCAG, the Santa Barbara County 
Associations of Governments. And another $6,000 will come from our general fund to round out funding for this project," said Lompoc Public Information Officer Sammantha Scroggin.

"The fact that the city was so resourceful, as to go out and find the money through a grant, to be able to put in sidewalks for the safety of our children, I think it's great," said Darrell Tullis, a Lompoc resident.

The survey is on the city's website with maps to help residents zone in on problem areas.

"We really encourage you to go to our website at CityofLompoc.com and take the survey. The survey 
will be available through September 30th," said Scroggin.

The city is hoping to complete the plan by June of 2020.

To find the survey resident can go to:  https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RSXVS5L

