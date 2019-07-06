Lompoc's Old Town Market street fair is in jeopardy of shutting down

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc's Old Town Market summertime street fair started Friday.

The fair is scheduled to take place every Friday through August 16th.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce puts on the fair but has voiced concerns that this may be the street fair's last summer due to Lompoc's recent budget cuts.

"With budget cuts, come staff, comes service level cuts. Old town market is seven weeks of planning and organizing. It takes money to throw an event like this," said the President of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Amber Willson.

"They shouldn't shut it down. That's not good because we like to be a blessing to the community and people benefit from it. They leave feeling very happy," said Valerie's Feather Wings vendor Valerie Butler.

Lompoc has begun initiating over $3 million dollars in budget cuts.

Those cuts have bled into the Valley Chamber of Commerce budget. They will now need to make cuts of their own.

The city's budget cuts will include city staff positions, police, and overtime firefighters.