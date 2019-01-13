News

Lompoc Public Library host poetry workshop for kids

By:

Posted: Jan 12, 2019 08:52 PM PST

Updated: Jan 13, 2019 09:56 AM PST

Lompoc Public Library host poetry...

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Public Library has teamed up with Santa Barbara County's California Poets in the Schools. The Cal Poets organization is hosting a poetry-writing workshop series for kids. The series titled “Be Epic” is for grades 4th through 7th.

Poetry teacher Michelle Pittenger said Cal Poets has been in Santa Barbra County for over twenty years. She said she wants to give Lompoc youth an opportunity to find their voices.

Our goals are to introduce kids, and anybody who is interested in poetry and to writing it nd to reading it and enjoying it and playing with words and telling their stories,” said Pittenger.

Kids will explore a variety of poetic forms and subject matters, and will take away a printed book of their own work at the end of the workshop in March.

It's important to expose young people to poetry because they are really learning who they are at this age, and how they see themselves in the world so poetry is a really important way to express themselves,” said Lompoc Library Youth Services Manager  Xochitl Rocha.

Attendance at all sessions is not required but is strongly encouraged. The workshops start Saturday and run through March 23. The series will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library.

Poetry is a way for people to tell their stories and poetry is a way for people to explore new stories and we are in desperate need of new stories. These kids are going to be the ones who are telling these stories,” said Pittenger.

Pittenger says her goal is to provide a place for kids not only to write poetry but to discover what their dreams are.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

Most memorable celebrity weddings
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Most memorable celebrity weddings

Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

2019 North American International Auto Show
Getty Images

2019 North American International Auto Show

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

On this day: January 14
Matej Divizna/Getty Images

On this day: January 14

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Super Bowl halftime performers through years
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Super Bowl halftime performers through years

On this day: January 13
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

On this day: January 13

On this day: January 12
Marco Dormino/United Nations via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 12