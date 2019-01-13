Lompoc Public Library host poetry workshop for kids

Lompoc Public Library host poetry...

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Public Library has teamed up with Santa Barbara County's California Poets in the Schools. The Cal Poets organization is hosting a poetry-writing workshop series for kids. The series titled “Be Epic” is for grades 4th through 7 th .

Poetry teacher Michelle Pittenger said Cal Poets has been in Santa Barbra County for over twenty years. She said she wants to give Lompoc youth an opportunity to find their voices.

“ Our goals are to introduce kids, and anybody who is interested in poetry and to writing it nd to reading it and enjoying it and playing with words and telling their stories,” said Pittenger.

Kids will explore a variety of poetic forms and subject matters, and will take away a printed book of their own work at the end of the workshop in March.

“ It's important to expose young people to poetry because they are really learning who they are at this age, and how they see themselves in the world so poetry is a really important way to express themselves,” said Lompoc Library Youth Services Manager Xochitl Rocha.

Attendance at all sessions is not required but is strongly encouraged. The workshops start Saturday and run through March 23. The series will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library.

“ Poetry is a way for people to tell their stories and poetry is a way for people to explore new stories and we are in desperate need of new stories. These kids are going to be the ones who are telling these stories,” said Pittenger.