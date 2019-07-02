News

Lompoc Police release the name of a gunshot victim who died Monday

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 12:55 AM PDT

Lompoc Police investigating deadly midnight shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. - UPDATE:

Lompoc Police have identified the man who was killed in a midnight shooting. 

Officials say 25-year-old Deandre LeJames Valrie died in the hospital Monday morning. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Monday.

Police officials are not saying much information about the shooting that happened just after midnight on the 600 block of North 4th Street.

The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and police are asking for the public to contact them with information that may help in the case.

This is the fifth homicide in Lompoc since March.

