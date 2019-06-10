News

A missing woman is found dead, becoming Lompoc's fourth homicide investigation

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 10:44 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:03 AM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Police are investigating the city's fourth homicide after the body of 74-year-old Eldri Jauch was found in a home Sunday morning.

Detectives are saying the circumstances of her death are suspicious.

On Friday, police asked for the public's help to find Jauch. She was last seen on Tuesday, June 4th.  They released a photo and her description. 

Sunday, police said they were able to find her after a witness gave police new information about where she could be.

She was found at a residence, but was deceased, police said, adding the death has been classified a homicide. 

Police did not provide the address of the residence where she was found.

"The investigation will continue, and no further information will be provided at this time," police said.

Jauch's family members have been notified about her death, it marks the fourth homicide investigation involving Lompoc police since March.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact Lompoc police by calling 805-736-2341.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4