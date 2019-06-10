A missing woman is found dead, becoming Lompoc's fourth homicide investigation

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Police are investigating the city's fourth homicide after the body of 74-year-old Eldri Jauch was found in a home Sunday morning.

Detectives are saying the circumstances of her death are suspicious.

On Friday, police asked for the public's help to find Jauch. She was last seen on Tuesday, June 4th. They released a photo and her description.

Sunday, police said they were able to find her after a witness gave police new information about where she could be.

She was found at a residence, but was deceased, police said, adding the death has been classified a homicide.

Police did not provide the address of the residence where she was found.

"The investigation will continue, and no further information will be provided at this time," police said.

Jauch's family members have been notified about her death, it marks the fourth homicide investigation involving Lompoc police since March.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact Lompoc police by calling 805-736-2341.