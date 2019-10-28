News

Lompoc pastors hold peace gathering for community

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 11:00 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Lompoc's pastors held a peace gathering on Saturday in Ryon Park. 
Up and coming 15 year old singer Katy Caballero performed at the event bringing awareness to mass shootings. 

The organizers said they held the event to bring the community together for something positive. 

"We feel like it's important not to just gather in the name of tragedy, but gather in the name of peace. And in the name of our great community," said In His Hands Ministries Rev. Eric De La Cruz.

The event had several performers including Caballero who sang with a message.

"Two different times when I was at school we had to go on lock down. First because there was a shooter across the way. The second time it was because of a threat," said Caballero.

The singer says the events inspired a song she wrote. She performed the song at the gathering. 

A gathering of peace.

"You can't go to school scared. You can't live your life in fear," said Caballero. 

Something Lompoc is longing for. 

"We need to change the momentum of what's happening in Lompoc. Ever since they took away the weekend fairs there is nothing to celebrate. And come together," said Rev. De La Cruz.

The organizers planned the event to replace the loss of the weekend fairs. 

"This event is really important, it's an event to celebrate our community," said Rev. De La Cruz.

The pastors who organized the event said they felt it's important for them to gather in joy verses only in tragedy. 

"Its time for us to come together and do something positive. Something where we can celebrate Lompoc," said Lompoc Pastor and community activist Darrell Tullis.

The group plans to continue to hold similar upcoming events. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

