Lompoc Old Town Market holds military appreciation night

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 09:17 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:43 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - A special day of remembrance and appreciation...

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce held a special Old Town Market tonight dedicated to the military and its veterans on Friday

"I think it's really great that the Chamber chose tonight to honor our local military. And have a military appreciation night," said Mayor of Lompoc Jenelle Osborne.

A night that meant so much to some.

"I think that's really good that they do this, that they dedicate this to the veterans because I'm from the Vietnam era and back then they didn't dedicate anything to us," said Vietnam veteran Ernie Nielson.

The market had food, vendors and live entertainment, decked out in patriotic garb. 

"Lompoc has a long history of being a military town, with Camp Cook originally being based down in town." said Osborne.

Many residents thought a night of military appreciation was a tribute to Lompoc's roots.   

"It's really important to support our veterans and military especially here in Lompoc," said Lompoc resident Daniel Valdez.

Those that are currently serving felt pride for being support by the community. 

"It just goes to show how people are so prideful of the military since we are so close to the 
Air Force base. It's not only the Air Force that is here its also the Army, Marines and Navy," said a member of the Army Mason Munday.

"Many of our residents have gone into the military, and then come back to our community and retire here," said Osborne.

One soldier said that a tribute to his cause on a Friday evening was the perfect way to end a long week. 

"We find it amazing that the people all come together and bring together a giant group of people that are here to support the military," said Munday. 

"I think that's the way to do it because the veterans are giving there all so the city should give back a little bit," said Nielson.

