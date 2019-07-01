Lompoc kicks of the Flower Festival parade

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc's flower festival kicks off its 67th annual parade.

You could hear the crowd clapping in excitement the drill teams and marching bands that the parade brought. This year was all about community, local organizations, Lompoc's high school marching bands and of course the beauty queens.

"We come from a small town of 44,000 people and you can see in the streets out here. It just shows the community coming together, a place for us to be where we don't have to travel three hours to LA," said Flower Festival princess Brooklyn Gregory.

The Flower Festival Queen contest requires each participant to raise $2500.

"We had an interview with the judges then we had to write a speech. A lot of hard work and dedication was put in during this whole process," said Gregory.

The money went to the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, who host the entire festival each year and put on the parade.

"Being able to come out as second runner up was a dream come true, I was able to connect more with my community and over all I just love Lompoc," said second runner up in the Flower Festival queen contest, Kailey McNamee.

Many parade-goers including Mayor Genelle Osborne garbed themselves in Lompoc's famed flowers.

"It's fun its a little home town parade but it's our parade. And you see everybody in the organizations and the sports and the cheerleaders it's a lot of fun," said Lompoc resident Tonya Baird.

The day shed light on the good in Lompoc.

"I think it's just good to see the community isn't just about crime. Its really about getting together and having some fun," Lompoc resident Eduardo Alvarez.

The festival will continue in Ryon Park with foods, rides and vendors through Sunday evening.

"It's special because we were able to bring our daughter to her first parade," said Lompoc resident Annette Alvarez.

Organizers of the event say Lompoc's destination site is getting the word out and attracted a bigger crowd this year.

ExploreLompoc.com is a campaign that promotes Lompoc's wineries and all that it has to offer in hopes to attract more tourism.