Lompoc gets donation from famed actress Milla Jovovich

LOMPOC,Calif. - With Lompoc's persistent budget crisis the city is experiencing big staffing and budget cuts. But one city organization refused to let the cities money woes keep Lompoc from being its beautiful self.

And famed Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich made it all possible.

"Congratulations to the winners of Lompoc Beautification Awards, I am so excited for you guys and so happy you are taking the time to really make your town look amazing.," said Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich, on a video she shot to all of Lompoc's Beautification award winners.

"I think it's a wonderful thing the city does for all of us happy gardeners," said first place winner Carol Redhead.

The Beautification Commission is run by a team of people dedicated to keeping Lompoc looking classy. For the flower festival, they decided to inspire the community to help with the task.

"The reason we do this is to acknowledge people that have nice yards," said Lompoc Beautification Commissioner Susan Gallacher.

First place winner was Carol Redhead.

"They gave us a wonderful dinner and award ceremony and it was just wonderful," said Redhead.

The awards and dinner were funded all by donations.

The biggest donation of $1,000 being gifted by Jovovich.

"I've always thought of gardening as living art. Like a framed painting but it's actually alive and it changes from morning to night," said Redhead.

The donation was made possible because Beautification chairman, Warren Keller asked Jovovich for a donation. She happily gave it because of her love of gardening.

"Before it used to be really small with only five people winning and now we have over 60 people that receive something. Either a plague, a sign in the yard was an addition this year," said Gallacher

And of course now Lompoc can now say they have an A list movie star rooting for them.



"I send you so much love and I can't wait to see what you do next year," said Jovovich.

Commission chairman Keller said he was floored by Jovovich's donation and has befriended the actress sharing their love of gardening.