Lompoc Flower Festival brings tourist dollars to local businesses

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc is holding their annual Flower Festival at Ryon Park this weekend.

The celebration is in honor of the Lompoc's famed flower fields.

The festival is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.

The festival is a long tradition here in Lompoc.

One good part about the festival and the flower fields is they that bring much-needed tourist dollars to the local economy.

“The people that come in from out-of-town are people that need hotels and stuff, so they spend a lot of money getting hotels and stuff like that. So it does bring in some good money for the community,” said

President of Lompoc Valley Festival Association Juan Esquivias.

The festival brings hordes of people from out of town vendors who travel to sell their goods to the tourist who come to see the flowers.

“I came all the way from Kentucky just for the flower festival. And I am very much looking forward to seeing the flowers,” said a tourist from Kentucky named Keith Guy.

The flower festival is Lompoc's largest annual community celebration.

“We are completely sold out tonight, our hotel is in full capacity. Guest are coming to town to see the flower fields,” said Golda Mae Escalante the manager of the Lompoc Embassy Suites.

The economic boost, however, won't help the city's budget woes, with a $4 million dollar deficit this cycle. The event is NOT put on the by the city, but the tourist bucks will circulate to local businesses.

“It's fun to come out and spend time with the family, good food and good music,” said longtime Flower Festival attendee Rennee Kingsley.

And of course, we can't forget about the fun the festival brings for all.

“I like all the fun rides that spin around really fast,” laugh Kaylee Coleman.

The festival will continue tomorrow and Sunday opening at 10am.

Admission is free before 1pm, after that tickets are $5 per person.

One fun twist this year is a pro wrestling match that will be taking place for spectators.

Saturday will include the parade that kicks off at 10am showcasing Lompoc's flowers.

The parade will start at College and 8th Street and end on Ocean and O Street.