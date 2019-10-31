Lompoc announces when old pool demolition will begin

Lompoc officials say crews will begin demolition work on the old pool Wednesday. (Photo: City of Lompoc )

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc says it will begin demolition work the old pool structure next week.

The demolition will be done by American Wrecking, Inc. on Wednesday.

The City Council agreed to tear down the 65-year-old pool structure in September.

The pool was last used back in 2000.

Officials decided to vacate it because the building was unsafe and it would have been too expensive to retrofit.

Major demolition is expected to begin in a few weeks, and last into February 2020.

Several parking spots at the Lompoc Civic Center will be blocked off during the project.

The demolition project cost the city $472,650.