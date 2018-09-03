Locals missing in head-on boating collision on Colorado River north of Lake Havasu

Local women missing in boating accident near Lake Havasu on Saturday night

VENTURA, Calif. - At least two young Ventura woman are among the four missing in a head-on boating accident near Lake Havasu.

Mohave Sheriff Doug Schuster said a Sleekcraft carrying six people and a Hallet carrying 10 people collided near Moabi Regional Park on the California-Arizona border around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The boats sank.

It appears the 16 thrown from the boats were not wearing life jackets even though they are recommended but not required.

The search will resume in the morning for three woman and one man. They are treating it like a drowning.

A dozen people were rescued and at two were badly injured.

Friends of the missing said relatives traveled to the area as soon as they heard about the accident.