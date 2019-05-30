News

Local Red Cross Volunteers are helping storm and tornado victims across the country

Donations are welcome

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:30 AM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:43 AM PDT

Local Red Cross volunteers help in disaster areas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local American Red Cross volunteers are helping in areas hard hit by storms and tornadoes.

Joe de la Cerda , the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Executive Director, said "Across the United States we have over 500 volunteers, trained volunteers, that are deployed."

They are in eight states and about half a dozen are from this region.

Joan Maynard of Lompoc and Sue Engler of Thousand Oaks have sent photos home from where they are working in local shelters and flooded areas such as Oklahoma. 

 Anne Kratz calls them "Red Crossers."

She said they will help people during and after evacuations.

The Philanthropy Officer said, "Remember a year and half ago, two years ago, the Thomas Fire, we had "Red Crossers" from all over came here to help us. We are doing the same thing for those people in the Midwest right now."

People who can't drop everything to volunteer their time for free may donate to the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org
 

