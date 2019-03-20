Special honors handed out during Women's History Month in Santa Barbara County
Each district gives awards
SANTA BARBARA Co., Calif. - Special honors have been handed out to outstanding women in Santa Barbara County.
As part of Women's History Month, each supervisorial district was able to choose women who have made a special service contributions in the last year.
All received special commendations and a reception at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
