Santa Barbara City Council profile Teri Jory

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

NewsChannel Three's Alys Martinez talked with Teri Jory who is running in District 2.

Jory says Santa Barbara is at a crossroads.

"We need fresh leadership. I'm a common sense smart business woman with vision and I'm already delivering the changes we need," Jory said.

Jory is president of a group called Our Mesa Neighborhood, and she says she's committed to making the roads in district two safer.

"I have successfully advocated for cliff drive cross walks and a pedestrian bike path from henrys beach to city college," Jory said.

The small business owner says her other top priority is revitalizing state street.

"We can get those storefronts filled by streamlining the permit process and enabling downtown to be multi-use to build workforce and student housing," Jory said.

Jory, a fourth degree blackbelt, says she will listen to the needs of her district.

"A vote for me is a vote for community, I'm 100 percent community driven and will continue turning great ideas into action by collaborating with students and community leaders," Jory said.