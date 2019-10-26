Local Politics

Santa Barbara City Council profile: Tavis Boise

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 11:26 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 02:23 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

NewsChannel Three's Alys Martinez talked with Tavis Boise who is running is district two. 

At 25 years old, Boise is the youngest candidate for the Santa Barbara city council. 

"I'm really running to give future generations of Santa Barbara a voice," Boise said. 

Boise has spent most of his life in the water.

And, for him, the biggest issue facing residents of Santa Barbara is climate change. 

"The decisions we make in the next couple of years regarding climate change and water policy are going to be critical to the survival of Santa Barbara over the next 50 to 100 years," Boise said. 

Boise said if elected he will make sure Santa Barbara is more prepared for natural disasters, a potential energy crisis and water shortages. 

Boise said it's a critical time not only for Santa Barbara, but for the world. 

"We really have one shot at this. We have one shot to make sure that our global temperatures stay below 1.8 degrees celsius otherwise the consequences will be disastrous," Boise said. 

The MBA student who grew up on the mesa also wants to expand affordable housing, raise the minimum wage and enhance bike safety. 

 

