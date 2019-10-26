Santa Barbara City Council profile Mike Jordan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

NewsChannel Three's Alys Martinez talked with Mike Jordan who is running in District 2.

Jordan says if he's elected, he'll get to work right away.

"I'm a 10-year planning commissioner, four year water commissioner, have experience with Downtown Organization, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Lodging and Restaurant Association, and I think I can make some positive change," said Jordan.

Like his fellow candidates, Jordan wants to make the Mesa a safer place to be.

"We are working on reducing the travel of cars, their speeds, getting some crosswalks in, and making it much safer for pedestrians and kids going to school and bicyclists."

Jordan says the city needs to help new businesses open sooner and a lot easier than in the past.

"I'm a 30-year resident of Santa Barbara, all of it on the Mesa, raised four children who have all gone to public schools, including Santa Barbara City College, and I think we should look for people who have spent a long time here invested in the community," said Jordan.