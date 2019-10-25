Santa Barbara City Council profile: Luis Esparza

Santa Barbara City Council profile...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

NewsChannel Three's Alys Martinez talked with Luis Esparza who is running in District 2.

Born and raised on the Mesa, Esparza says he cares about his neighborhood and wants voters to care too.

"There seems to be an increased level of apathy and the lack of concern and by having two uncontested races this year is a sign of that," said Esparza.

Esparza says, if elected, he'd promote local businesses and improve housing and the environment while thinking outside of the box.

"To continue the Santa Barbara tradition as the environmental movement birthplace. One of the things that comes to mind is installing underground storage tanks to capture storm runoff when it does rain," said Esparza.

Esparza says his experience makes him the most qualified candidate in the field. "My experience in the private sector as an attorney and realtor mixes well with my community service I have done."

Esparza says he is a family man who can related to voters.

"I have similar concerns and desires as many individuals raising a family and trying to prepare for our future," said Esparza.