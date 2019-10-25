Local Politics

Santa Barbara City Council profile: Luis Esparza

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 04:01 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:06 PM PDT

Santa Barbara City Council profile...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

NewsChannel Three's Alys Martinez talked with Luis Esparza who is running in District 2.

Born and raised on the Mesa, Esparza says he cares about his neighborhood and wants voters to care too.

"There seems to be an increased level of apathy and the lack of concern and by having two uncontested races this year is a sign of that," said Esparza.

Esparza says, if elected, he'd promote local businesses and improve housing and the environment while thinking outside of the box.

"To continue the Santa Barbara tradition as the environmental movement birthplace. One of the things that comes to mind is installing underground storage tanks to capture storm runoff when it does rain," said Esparza.

Esparza says his experience makes him the most qualified candidate in the field. "My experience in the private sector as an attorney and realtor mixes well with my community service I have done."

Esparza says he is a family man who can related to voters.

"I have similar concerns and desires as many individuals raising a family and trying to prepare for our future," said Esparza.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents