Santa Barbara City Council profile Jason Domniguez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

One of them you may already know.

Alys Martinez talked to councilman Jason Dominguez who hopes to be re-elected for a second term.

Dominguez has served on Santa Barbara's City Council for nearly four years representing District One.

"I want to help the residents with public safety, infrastructure, with spending and the budget," Dominguez said.

He said his background as a criminal prosecutor and in the nonprofit sector are instrumental in his decision making.

Dominguez says he already has a history of success as a council member-which includes fixing part of the housing problem.

"It was designed to help with work force which is nurses, police firefighters and teachers. But it was doing the opposite. It was taking out some of our most affordable housing and replacing with luxury apartments."

"I was able to convince a super majority of our council five out of seven, and we were able to make some amendments to fix the problem," he said.

Dominguez says he's also done a lot to improve parks in his district.

"We're having a brand new master plan at Ortega Park and Dwight Murphy. We have new equipment at Cabrillo ballpark, so a number of things of that nature."