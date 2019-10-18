Santa Barbara City Council profile: Cruzito Herrera-Cruz

Santa Barbara City Council profile Cruzito HerreraCruz

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

Alys Martinez spoke with Cruzito Herrera-Cruz who's running for a seat in the First District.

Herrera-Cruz grew up on Santa Barbara's Eastside. T

his is his sixth time running for city council. And, he says he won't stop running until he wins.

"I'm the best candidate, most informed, and I'll probably be the most dedicated to be a public servant or representative for District One."

Cruz is also spreading his message in Spanish.

"Soy bilingue.... El mejor candidato. So mas informado as su representante."

The income tax preparer says he has a plan for the city and district one. His focus, he says, has always been the economic and social revitalization of the Eastside

"My three-point plan is to empower the infrastructure in District One. But really to focus the main objective of low-income housing. The City of Santa Barbara as a policy has not fulfilled the state mandates on erecting, building low income housing for seniors, students, those that are almost homeless."

Cruz says he doesn't raise money for his campaign or take any political contributions.

