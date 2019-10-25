Santa Barbara City Council profile Brian Campbell

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

NewsChannel Three's Alys Martinez talked with Brian Campbell who is running in District 2.

Campbell says the homeless issue on the Mesa spurred him to run. He says the current city council hasn't done its job.

"I'm running based upon safety for our children and our families. That's what started the race and the real answer is if they put up parking signs and followed through, I wouldn't even be running now, but they are not," said Campbell

He wants parking ordinances to prevent homeless people from parking near schools and parks.

Campbell also says there's too much red tape when it comes to housing.

"There are a lot of roadblocks. It takes way too long for someone to build, which hasn't allowed Santa Barbara to grow organically, which puts us to the point where we have a housing crisis right now," said Campbell.

He's also concerned about the climate crisis, safety on Cliff Drive and traffic on Highway 101.

Campbell says the city council has forgotten that it works for the good of the people.

"I'm not a politician. I'm not somebody who is looking to launch a career. I don't need the income from this job. I'm running because I actually really truly care about this community," said Campbell.