Santa Barbara City Council profile Alejandra Gutierrez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

Alys Martinez spoke with Alejandra Gutierrez who is running for a seat in the First District.

Gutierrez says she is a product of the community that she wants to represent.

"I was born and raised here. I went to the public school system. I've gone through some of the struggles my constituents are going through, so I understand on a personal level some of those struggles," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is the Executive Director of the Franklin Service Center.

"Having worked for the school district for the past 20 years gives me more insight of what the district is lacking," said Gutierrez.

She's concerned about several issues in District 1, including recent reports of violence.

"Cleaner sidewalks, more lighting, cleaner parks. There should also be a sense of when people are walking on the streets at night, they should feel secure."

The first-time city council candidate says it is important to bridge the gap between families and local government, paying special attention to the Latino population.

"In our district we have two elementary schools and a junior high school, so the families and youth are very important. So getting them informed, getting them involved, getting them the resources they need to feel part of the greater community," said Gutierrez.