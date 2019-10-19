Local Politics

Santa Barbara City Council profile: Alejandra Gutierrez

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 06:22 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 06:22 PM PDT

Santa Barbara City Council profile Alejandra Gutierrez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, we wanted to introduce you to each of the candidates running for a seat on Santa Barbara's city council.

Alys Martinez spoke with Alejandra Gutierrez who is running for a seat in the First District.

Gutierrez says she is a product of the community that she wants to represent.

"I was born and raised here. I went to the public school system. I've gone through some of the struggles my constituents are going through, so I understand on a personal level some of those struggles," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is the Executive Director of the Franklin Service Center.

"Having worked for the school district for the past 20 years gives me more insight of what the district is lacking," said Gutierrez.

She's concerned about several issues in District 1, including recent reports of violence.

"Cleaner sidewalks, more lighting, cleaner parks. There should also be a sense of when people are walking on the streets at night, they should feel secure."

The first-time city council candidate says it is important to bridge the gap between families and local government, paying special attention to the Latino population.

"In our district we have two elementary schools and a junior high school, so the families and youth are very important. So getting them informed, getting them involved, getting them the resources they need to feel part of the greater community," said Gutierrez.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners