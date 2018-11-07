SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

San Luis Obispo Mayor Harmon wins re-election

Incumbent beating challenger T. Keith Gurnee

Nov 07, 2018

Nov 07, 2018

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has won another two year term in office after receiving more than 59 percent of the vote in Tuesday night's election.

With 100 percent of the city's precincts reporting, Harmon had 59.7 percent to challenger T. Keith Gurnee's 37.5 percent.

Speaking to supporters at her election night reception in downtown San Luis Obispo, Harmon said the city needs to attract more entrepreneurs and high tech companies that offer good paying jobs, build more affordable, workforce housing and a stronger relationship with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

She also touted the city's ambitious agenda to combat climate change.

"We need to focus on policies that support people having a living wage", Harmon told supporters Tuesday night, "one of the most important things for all of us no matter who we are is having a place to call home. Together we can create meaningful relationships between the city, the campus community and the neighborhoods."

Challenger and former City Councilman T. Keith Gurnee campaigned on a platform of slower growth of San Luis Obispo with less density and height restrictions in the downtown area through zoning changes, protecting open space around the city and encouraging Cal Poly to build more student housing on campus.

"It's been a quaint, beautiful little town for a long time, it's why most of us came here to live", Gurnee said at his election night reception at the Cafe Roma restaurant, "we don't want to change the world by changing forever San Luis Obispo."

