Rep. Carbajal asks constituents if they are in favor of impeaching president

Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-CA), 24th District.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-CA) is asking his constituents if they are in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

The United States Representative of the 24th District of California sent out a poll through his media office on Tuesday via email.

The poll, which can also be found online, asks members of California's 24th if they support impeachment with answers for Yes, No, Undecided, or Other with a section to explain.

"Impeachment is a national conversation, and I've heard from a lot of people on both sides of the aisle. Representing my constituents is very important to me, that's why I want to hear directly from you," the email said.

Impeachment has been a topic of conversation among Democrats following public testimony from Robert Mueller regarding his investigation into accusations of collusion and obstruction of justice and also after racist tweets the president made in recent weeks directed at political opponents of color.

Despite a groundswell of support for impeachment among the far left, more moderate members of the Democratic party, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and top ranking members of the Senate, have had a tepid response on the issue.

The Republican-held Senate, led by Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has indicated they will quash any attempts to impeach the president.

We reached out to Carbajal's office about the poll and received the following statement:

Rep. Carbajal has been hearing from people with all different perspectives on impeachment, and he feels that the most crucial voices in these conversations are the voices of the people he was elected to represent. The survey is one way we're hoping to hear from constituents. We hope to use the responses to better understand how Central Coast residents feel about this important national issue.

Carbajal represents the 24th district of California which includes all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties as well as parts of Ventura County.

Carbajal will be hosting a Congressional Townhall at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Maria on August 8.