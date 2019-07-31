Local Politics

Rep. Carbajal asks constituents if they are in favor of impeaching president

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 03:42 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 05:03 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-CA) is asking his constituents if they are in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

The United States Representative of the 24th District of California sent out a poll through his media office on Tuesday via email.

The poll, which can also be found online, asks members of California's 24th if they support impeachment with answers for Yes, No, Undecided, or Other with a section to explain.

"Impeachment is a national conversation, and I've heard from a lot of people on both sides of the aisle. Representing my constituents is very important to me, that's why I want to hear directly from you," the email said. 

Impeachment has been a topic of conversation among Democrats following public testimony from Robert Mueller regarding his investigation into accusations of collusion and obstruction of justice and also after racist tweets the president made in recent weeks directed at political opponents of color.

Despite a groundswell of support for impeachment among the far left, more moderate members of the Democratic party, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and top ranking members of the Senate, have had a tepid response on the issue. 

The Republican-held Senate, led by Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has indicated they will quash any attempts to impeach the president.

We reached out to Carbajal's office about the poll and received the following statement:

Rep. Carbajal has been hearing from people with all different perspectives on impeachment, and he feels that the most crucial voices in these conversations are the voices of the people he was elected to represent. The survey is one way we're hoping to hear from constituents. We hope to use the responses to better understand how Central Coast residents feel about this important national issue.

Carbajal represents the 24th district of California which includes all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties as well as parts of Ventura County.

Carbajal will be hosting a Congressional Townhall at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Maria on August 8. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Turn back time: Cher then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Turn back time: Cher then and now

On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26