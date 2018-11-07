SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Limon wins a second term in the State Assembly

Returning to Sacramento

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 08:22 AM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 08:27 AM PST

Assemblymember Monique Limon has won another two year term in the State Assembly. (KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 37th State Assembly seat will again be held by Monique Limon for another two years after she won another term in Tuesday's election.  

Limon had a solid victory over her opponent David Norrdin.

The District covers most of Santa Barbara County and some of Ventura County. 

Limon was raised in Santa Barbara and says she is uniquely qualified to serve the area.

She says after the Montecito mudflow disaster she knows "what it takes to help rebuild."   

Overall she says the state has hit a "high point in our economy. California jumped from sixth to fifth in the world but we still have issues to tackle including poverty and hunger in our district."

After the early returns she had 79.7 percent of the vote.

After serving on the Sana Barbara School Board, Limon was first elected two years ago.  

Both of the candidates in this race were democrats.

Limon returns to Sacramento later this week.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


