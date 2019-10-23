Local Politics

Emotions are strong at hearing over homeless belongings

Santa Barbara City Council will make decision

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 06:36 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:39 PM PDT

Emotions were high Tuesday when Santa Barbara discussed issues linked to storing personal items in public places. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com) 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Storing personal items in public places will likely be more difficult in Santa Barbara soon.

"The public right of way is not a storage space," said Council member Randy Rowse.

Sitting as the Ordinance Committee, three members of the council heard comments about the new ordinance calling for a four hour time limit on belongings that are frequently stacked on sidewalks or in public landscaping.


"They have made no attempt to give them anywhere to store their stuff.  They have no alternative except to store it on the street.  You know that and I know that and they know that," said Peter Marin a longtime city homeless advocate.

He cited a case in Fresno where items belonging to the homeless were taken and discarded and the city lost a legal challenge.

Rowse pushed back saying the city is doing a tremendous amount to help those in need.   "This is a compassionate city. We have nothing to be ashamed of ever.  I think we are doing the greater public good by removing things that may in fact have biohazards may in fact attract rodent activity may do things none of us on any level or socioeconomic  strata want."

Items taken by the city will be stored in the Public Works yard for up to 90 days before they are thrown out.

"There is no way you can enforce this ordinance without making hundreds of people suffer," said Marin.  "They have to find a place where they won't be disturbing anybody.  They have to find a place where they will be out of sight.  4 hours will certainly not enough time for that."

 
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents

On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

25 surprising celebrity facts
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

25 surprising celebrity facts

On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18