Santa Maria City Council votes 4-1 in favor of new rules for housing ordinance

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria City Council voted on new rules on farm worker housing regulations at Tuesday's city council meeting.

They voted four-to-one in favor of moving forward with new rules of the housing ordinance.

The vote was to define employee housing and permit them in residential zones subject to performance standards, require a conditional use permit for employee housing for seven or more persons in the R-1 (single-family) zones, and establish the zoning administrator hearing process.

The next step is the second reading of the ordinance.

This could take place on June 18, and then become effective in mid-July.

City staff anticipates continued discussions and future hearings to address H-2A housing on properties currently zoned commercial.

The new rules, if adopted, would affect how the local agricultural industry secures its workforce.