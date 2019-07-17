Simi Valley man dies after driving truck into tree in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. - A Simi Valley man was killed after driving into a tree in Camarillo Sunday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, 81-year-old Daniel Quinn was driving his Dodge pickup truck eastbound near the 900 block Crestview Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Quinn suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Quinn passed away from his injuries the following day.

The involvement of alcohol or drugs is still under investigation. The collision is being investigated by the Camarillo Police Traffic Bureau, deputies said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Senior Deputy Shawn Holzberger at 805-388- 5146.