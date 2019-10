(City of Lompoc )

(City of Lompoc )

LOMPOC, Calif. - A record number of people participated in Make A Difference Day in Lompoc on Satuday.

The city said 246 people participated this year.

Service projects included plating and weeding. The event was hosted by the city's parks division.

(City of Lompoc )

(City of Lompoc )

(City of Lompoc )