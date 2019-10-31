Local News

Isla Vista Foot Patrol prepares for safe, local Halloween celebrations near UCSB

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 10:33 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:06 AM PDT

Isla Vista Foot Patrol prepares for Halloween

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Halloween in Isla Vista isn't as rowdy as it used to be, but plans are still underway to handle costumed crowds celebrating in the street of Isla Vista.

Locals said the last huge street party was in 2013.  That year students packed Del Playa near the University of California, Santa Barbara campus.

Officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol don't expect it to be an out-of-control street party.

They plan to enforce a noise ordinance.

Sr. Deputy Justin Schroeder thanks students for their cooperation in advance and said,"Our game plan for Halloween is to keep it safe, keep it local, we have a noise ordinance in place that goes through next Monday."
 
He said no noise is allowed to be heard from the street.

The city of Goleta is also enforcing parking restrictions.

City spokesperson Kelly Hoover said, "We don't want to let our guard down yet, there is always a chance we could see a return of what we had in the past and at this point in time we feel these parking restrictions safeguard our community."

The Sheriff's Department said staffing has not been impacted by other events such as wildfires.
 

