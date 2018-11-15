Briggs Fire burns 75 acres between Santa Paula and Saticoy

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Briggs Fire broke out Thursday morning in the hills south of Santa Paula.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - A new fire is burning in Santa Paula Thursday morning. Crews responding to the so called Briggs Fire at 1:40 a.m. when flames were reported in the hills.

The fire is burning on South Mountain between Santa Paula and Saticoy, in steep canyon terrain.

Fire officials say it sparked near Highway 126 and Briggs Road, just south of the city of Santa Paula. It has burned at least 75 acres.

Firefighters from Ventura County have responded and water drops have been made by helicopter crews from Ventura and Santa Barbara County.

Heavy smoke is visible in Santa Paula and Eastern Ventura. No structures are threatened at this time and no injuries have been reported.

The Briggs Fire broke out at the same time firefighters continue to battle the Woolsey and Hill fires burning on the other side of the county.