Local News

A King City man drowns at Lake Nacimiento

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 08:24 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:24 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento in an area known as Sandy Point this afternoon.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Armando Loa Ramos of King City.

Deputies responded to the location as well as members of the Sheriff's Dive Team.

Witnesses reported seeing a man swimming in the area and then go under the water.

Divers spent over an hour searching for Ramos. Dive Team members located the victim in about 15 feet of water at approximately 2:10 PM.

A friend of Ramos said he didn't know how to swim but unexpectedly ended up in the deep end. His friend tried to save Ramos but almost drowned himself in the process.

Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is continuing.

No further information is available at this time.


