10 dead in private plane crash in Texas

ADDISON, Texas - Ten people have been reported dead after a plane crash occurred shortly after takeoff this morning at the Addison Municipal Airport, the town of Addison confirmed.

A twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar around 9:10 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said it later caught fire and was destroyed.

Although the hangar was unoccupied, there were no survivors onboard the aircraft, Addison Public Communications Director Mary Rosenbleeth said.

Names of aircraft occupants have not been released at this time.

The tail number of the plane is N534FF.