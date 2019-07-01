Local racer Carlin Dunne killed in motorcycle crash during Pikes Peak race in Colorado

Motorcycle Champion Carlin Dunne killed in Pikes Peak Race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A motorcycle champion and Santa Barbara business owner died Sunday after he crashed near the finish line of an event he had won four times, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Carlin Dunne died at the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Dunne grew up riding motorcycles in Ojai.

He went to Bishop Diego High School and opened a Ducati of Santa Barbara.

Friends left flowers and a candle outside the shop on W. Montecito Street after hearing about the Sunday crash.

Dunne enjoyed talking about his love of the sport and customers enjoyed seeing his photos, trophies and helmets on the walls of his store.

According to news reports, Dunne, 36, was on the way to setting the new motorcycle speed record on a 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Protype.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is a 12.42-mile race to the summit of Pikes Peak. Dunne had won the legendary race four times and was defending his title Sunday morning.

The race’s board of directors released the following statement, that read:

Throughout the 97 years that this unique race has been conducted on America’s Mountain, we have experienced the ultimate joy in victory, the disappointment of failure and now, the unexpected heartbreak of the loss of a competitor, whose love of the race brought him to Pikes Peak. We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family. Carlin will be remembered as a warm-hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport.

Friends and fans left flowers and a candle tonight outside Carlin Dunn's "Ducati, Vespa of Santa Barbara dealership.'

Dunne was featured in the documentary "On Any Sunday: The Next Chapter."

It is still not clear what caused the fatal crash, however there The Gazette reported that throughout the morning, riders had trouble with a small hump in the road near the summit.

Multiple witnesses said they believed Dunne hit the bump at a high speed, which caused his front wheel to spin out.