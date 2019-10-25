News

Local firefighters head to Tick Fire, smoke visible from Santa Barbara area

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 06:33 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 06:33 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local firefighters are heading to Southern California to battle the fast-growing Tick Fire burning near Santa Clarita.

Santa Barbara County Fire said Thursday evening that it was sending a crew and a dozer to assist Los Angeles County Fire.

San Luis Obispo City Fire also said it was sending four firefighters to assist firefighters in Los Angeles County.

Both departments say they are still fully staffed and prepared to respond to any local emergencies as well.

The Tick Fire started Thursday afternoon in Canyon Country, in the Santa Clarita Area, and quickly erupted to 5,000 acres.

Smoke from the fire was even visible in the Santa Barbara area.

