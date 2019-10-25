Local firefighters head to Tick Fire, smoke visible from Santa Barbara area

Smoke from the Tick Fire was visible over the Santa Barbara area Thursday. (Lindsay Zuchelli / KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local firefighters are heading to Southern California to battle the fast-growing Tick Fire burning near Santa Clarita.

Santa Barbara County Fire said Thursday evening that it was sending a crew and a dozer to assist Los Angeles County Fire.

SBC Crew 1-1 and Dozer 2 are responding to assist Los Angeles County Fire with the #Tick Fire burning near Santa Clarita. Smoke from the 3,700 acre fire is visible in the Santa Barbara area. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 25, 2019

San Luis Obispo City Fire also said it was sending four firefighters to assist firefighters in Los Angeles County.

SLO City Fire is sending 4 firefighters on Cal OES Engine 385 to assist our neighbors in L.A. County with the #TickFire. We remain fully staffed and prepared to protect San Luis Obispo. #OneTeamOneFight #StrikeTeam1810A pic.twitter.com/Mer1WUMFU7 — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) October 25, 2019

Both departments say they are still fully staffed and prepared to respond to any local emergencies as well.

The Tick Fire started Thursday afternoon in Canyon Country, in the Santa Clarita Area, and quickly erupted to 5,000 acres.

Smoke from the fire was even visible in the Santa Barbara area.