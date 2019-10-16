News

Local dentist becomes Mayor of Lompoc for a day

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 09:06 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:19 AM PDT

Lompoc Mayor for a day-

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc had a new, ceremonial mayor on Tuesday, October 15.

Local dentist Scott Dahlquist won the opportunity to be "Mayor for a day" at a recent Lompoc Rotary ​Club fundraiser.

Dr. Dahlquist toured city hall, utility services and public safety facilities as well as the library and the city landfill. He also met with department heads.

Dahlquist said his experience today is a step in the right direction by the city toward public transparency.

"People will understand what's going on, they'll feel more vested, they'll feel more involved in the city and feel like the solutions to some of the problems that are going on they might be able to feel like they can help rather than feel powerless or its out of their control."

Current Lompoc Mayor Janelle Osborne was with Dahlquist for his tour and field trip.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes

On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being