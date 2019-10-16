Local dentist becomes Mayor of Lompoc for a day

Lompoc Mayor for a day-

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc had a new, ceremonial mayor on Tuesday, October 15.

Local dentist Scott Dahlquist won the opportunity to be "Mayor for a day" at a recent Lompoc Rotary ​Club fundraiser.

Dr. Dahlquist toured city hall, utility services and public safety facilities as well as the library and the city landfill. He also met with department heads.

Dahlquist said his experience today is a step in the right direction by the city toward public transparency.

"People will understand what's going on, they'll feel more vested, they'll feel more involved in the city and feel like the solutions to some of the problems that are going on they might be able to feel like they can help rather than feel powerless or its out of their control."

Current Lompoc Mayor Janelle Osborne was with Dahlquist for his tour and field trip.