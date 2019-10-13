News

Local C-17 pilot from Santa Ynez attracts fans at Central Coast Airfest

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 09:39 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:50 PM PDT

Local pilot of C17 attracts fans at...

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Thousands of visitors from all over the region are in town for the Central Coast Airfest at the Santa Maria Public Airport this weekend. 

As crowds watched warbirds, fighter jets and other aircraft take to the skies in electrifying routines, Amy Moore, the pilot of the C-17 greeted fans on the ground. 

"I'm from the Santa Ynez Valley. I was very fortunate to get a scholarship from the San Ynez Valley Airport," Moore said.

The 33-year-old pilot went on to the Airforce Academy where she learned how to fly. Now she wants to give back.

"The community has been such an important part of our lives that we wanted to come back and say thank you for what you've given us," Moore said.

So here she is at the airfest next to the giant cargo aircraft, but she won't be flying it during the airfest.

"Because we're too big to move. We would have to move a lot of the other airplanes," Moore said.
 
The C-17 is the largest aircraft at the airfest and can carry up to 170,000 pounds of cargo.

Wendy Reyes came to the airfest just to meet the local pilot. 

"It's great to see female power out here. It's awesome," Reyes said.

"I want to encourage any young person to pursue their dreams," Moore said.

There's still time to see Moore, the C-17 and all the other aircraft that will continue to fly at the airport on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with four hours of flying during the afternoon.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes

On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8