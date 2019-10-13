Local C-17 pilot from Santa Ynez attracts fans at Central Coast Airfest

Local pilot of C17 attracts fans at...

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Thousands of visitors from all over the region are in town for the Central Coast Airfest at the Santa Maria Public Airport this weekend.

As crowds watched warbirds, fighter jets and other aircraft take to the skies in electrifying routines, Amy Moore, the pilot of the C-17 greeted fans on the ground.

"I'm from the Santa Ynez Valley. I was very fortunate to get a scholarship from the San Ynez Valley Airport," Moore said.

The 33-year-old pilot went on to the Airforce Academy where she learned how to fly. Now she wants to give back.

"The community has been such an important part of our lives that we wanted to come back and say thank you for what you've given us," Moore said.

So here she is at the airfest next to the giant cargo aircraft, but she won't be flying it during the airfest.

"Because we're too big to move. We would have to move a lot of the other airplanes," Moore said.



The C-17 is the largest aircraft at the airfest and can carry up to 170,000 pounds of cargo.

Wendy Reyes came to the airfest just to meet the local pilot.

"It's great to see female power out here. It's awesome," Reyes said.

"I want to encourage any young person to pursue their dreams," Moore said.

There's still time to see Moore, the C-17 and all the other aircraft that will continue to fly at the airport on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with four hours of flying during the afternoon.

