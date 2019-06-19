Local business hosts Food Forward fruit drive

Fruit drive held to support Food Forward nonprofit

VENTURA, Calif. - A fruit drive took place in Ventura over the Father's Day weekend.

People with leftover fruit on their trees dropped off more than 370 pounds of citrus and avocados at Betty Belts / Ocean Room Gallery on Fir. St.

Business owner Donna Pu'u donated more than $1,000 by giving Food Forward 20 percent of each purchase. Pu'u calls it a "Cause Day."

Ally Gialktsis said, "Food Forward is a volunteer-powered nonprofit. We recover produce from backyards, farms, farmers markets and wholesale locations and donate to hunger relief agencies."

If residents need help picking fruit to donate visit, https://foodforward.org