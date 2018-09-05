Local athletes wearing Nike react to Colin Kaepernick ads

Local athletes react to Nikes new...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Athletes at Santa Barbara City College wear Nike and like it, but reaction is mixed to the Colin Kaepernick ad controversy.

Football coach Craig Moropoulos said he wouldn't have any shoes to wear if he burned his Nike shoes like some people are doing and sharing vidoes of the destruction in online posts.

One player said he understands it's a business decision and thinks Colin Kaepernick should play on an NFL team again.

Some female soccer players call Kaepernick and hero, others said they don't know how they feel about the debate.