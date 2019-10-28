News

Local agencies en route to help fight Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

Posted: Oct 27, 2019

Updated: Oct 27, 2019

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As fires spread throughout the state of California, local agencies are being rerouted to help fight the Kincade Fire up in Sonoma County. 

Firefighters from Santa Barbara County have been fighting fires in Santa Clarita for several days.

"Firefighters from Santa Barbara County have spent several days fighting fires in Santa Clarita. Fire conditions lessened in Santa Clarita. Weather conditions have lessened the fire. So firefighters are making good progress," said spokesperson Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

As of Sunday morning, firefighters are being reassigned to help fight the fires in Sonoma County.

"The strong winds are pushing that fire. A lot of people have been evacuated. So they're asking for additional resources from throughout the region," Eliason said.

So far, the Kincade Fire has destroyed at least 79 structures.

More than 30,000 homes and buildings are currently threatened.

Eliason said firefighters from Santa Barbara County are expected to fight the Sonoma fire for up to two weeks.

As the fall season kicks in, Eliason wants to remind everyone that fire season is year round in California.

"So please take the time now to clear your gutters, defensible space, and be ready in case there is a large fire, and if you're asked to evacuate, to please do so," Eliason said.

Eliason said at least 25 firefighters throughout the county are headed to the Kincade Fire on Sunday.  

