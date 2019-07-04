News

Local 4th of July events

Fireworks and Festivities

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2019 12:04 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 12:15 AM PDT

Here are fun-filled events for the whole family this 4th of July taking place on the Central and South Coasts:

Santa Barbara County

GOLETA

Old Fashioned 4th of July event at Stow House and Rancho La Patera, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, entertainment, hayrides, BBQ, games, local artists, and classic cars. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children under 12. 

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta presents the annual fireworks festival at Girsh Park 7050 Phelps Rd. Gates open at 5:00 and tickets are $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Show begins at 9 p.m. 

LOMPOC 

Fireworks show at Lompoc High School, Tickets purchased at the event will be $6 for youth ages 12 and under, and $8 for adults. 

MONTECITO

The Village 4th of July Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. at Upper Manning Park. 

SANTA BARBARA

Fourth of July Celebration: parade and concert  The parade begins at 1 p.m. t Micheltorena Street, proceeding down State Street to Cota Street. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Both are free.

The fireworks show at the harbor begins at 9 p.m. with live music beginning at 11 a.m. There will also be food, vendors and more. 

SANTA MARIA

Fireworks Show and Family Festival at Sierra Vista Park starting at 6 p.m. Live music will be provided by local band, The Molly Ringwald Project, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. followed by the fireworks show. Parking opens at 4:30 p.m and is open on Panther Drive for $5 per car. 

SOLVANG

July 4th Parade and BBQ at Solvang Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade at 11 a.m. begins at Old Mission Santa Inés. The annual Independence Day Festival begins at 2 p.m., including a free concert at 2 p.m.featuring the Santa Ynez Valley Mater Chorale, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. in the fields at Old Mission Santa Inés 

Ventura County 

OXNARD

Fireworks by the Sea at 9 p.m. and family-friendly activities all day, including the electric boat parade at 4:30 at the Channel Island Harbor. 

OJAI

Parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Nordoff High School. Gate tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. 

VENTURA

Fireworks show and family picnic  at the Ventura College Athletic Fields presented by the Rotary Club, includes a fireworks show, live music, food vendors, a Kids Fun Zone. Gates open at 5 p.m. and show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets at the gate are $9 for adults and $6 for children (4-12 years old)

Fourth of July street fair from 10 a.m to 5 p.m along Main street from Chestnut Street to Mission Park.

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH

Pancake Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Avila Beach Community Center followed by the Doggie Parade and Costume Contest.

ARROYO GRANDE

Concert will begin at 1 p.m. at the Rotary Bandstand in the Village.

ATASCADERO

The annual Bluegrass Freedom Festival starts at 2 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park. It features "Snap Jackson and the Knock on Wood Players" at 6 p.m. 

NIPOMO

4th of July Parade on Teft Street 11 a.m to 1 p.m. 

PASO ROBLES

Paso Pop starts at 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles event center. There will be food, carnival rides and music. General admission tickets are $30 and kids under 12 are free with paid adult tickets. The show begins at 8 p.m and the fireworks show begins around 9:45 p.m

PISMO BEACH

Fireworks Celebration at Pismo Pier begins at 9 a.m. with the fireworks show at the end of the pier around 9:15 p.m. VIP tickets for the show are available for $50, and they include a barbeque dinner.

TEMPLETON

Celebration in the Park at Templeton Park from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m Breakfast tickets are .$8 per adult and $5 for kids under 10.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome