Local 4th of July events

Here are fun-filled events for the whole family this 4th of July taking place on the Central and South Coasts:

Santa Barbara County

GOLETA

Old Fashioned 4th of July event at Stow House and Rancho La Patera, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, entertainment, hayrides, BBQ, games, local artists, and classic cars. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children under 12.

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta presents the annual fireworks festival at Girsh Park 7050 Phelps Rd. Gates open at 5:00 and tickets are $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Show begins at 9 p.m.

LOMPOC

Fireworks show at Lompoc High School, Tickets purchased at the event will be $6 for youth ages 12 and under, and $8 for adults.

MONTECITO

The Village 4th of July Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. at Upper Manning Park.

SANTA BARBARA

Fourth of July Celebration: parade and concert The parade begins at 1 p.m. t Micheltorena Street, proceeding down State Street to Cota Street. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Both are free.

The fireworks show at the harbor begins at 9 p.m. with live music beginning at 11 a.m. There will also be food, vendors and more.

SANTA MARIA

Fireworks Show and Family Festival at Sierra Vista Park starting at 6 p.m. Live music will be provided by local band, The Molly Ringwald Project, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. followed by the fireworks show. Parking opens at 4:30 p.m and is open on Panther Drive for $5 per car.

SOLVANG

July 4th Parade and BBQ at Solvang Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade at 11 a.m. begins at Old Mission Santa Inés. The annual Independence Day Festival begins at 2 p.m., including a free concert at 2 p.m.featuring the Santa Ynez Valley Mater Chorale, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. in the fields at Old Mission Santa Inés

Ventura County

OXNARD

Fireworks by the Sea at 9 p.m. and family-friendly activities all day, including the electric boat parade at 4:30 at the Channel Island Harbor.

OJAI

Parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Nordoff High School. Gate tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.

VENTURA

Fireworks show and family picnic at the Ventura College Athletic Fields presented by the Rotary Club, includes a fireworks show, live music, food vendors, a Kids Fun Zone. Gates open at 5 p.m. and show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets at the gate are $9 for adults and $6 for children (4-12 years old)

Fourth of July street fair from 10 a.m to 5 p.m along Main street from Chestnut Street to Mission Park.

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH

Pancake Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Avila Beach Community Center followed by the Doggie Parade and Costume Contest.

ARROYO GRANDE

Concert will begin at 1 p.m. at the Rotary Bandstand in the Village.

ATASCADERO

The annual Bluegrass Freedom Festival starts at 2 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park. It features "Snap Jackson and the Knock on Wood Players" at 6 p.m.

NIPOMO

4th of July Parade on Teft Street 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

PASO ROBLES

Paso Pop starts at 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles event center. There will be food, carnival rides and music. General admission tickets are $30 and kids under 12 are free with paid adult tickets. The show begins at 8 p.m and the fireworks show begins around 9:45 p.m

PISMO BEACH

Fireworks Celebration at Pismo Pier begins at 9 a.m. with the fireworks show at the end of the pier around 9:15 p.m. VIP tickets for the show are available for $50, and they include a barbeque dinner.

TEMPLETON

Celebration in the Park at Templeton Park from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m Breakfast tickets are .$8 per adult and $5 for kids under 10.