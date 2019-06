Live Oak Festival sells out in San...

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The 31st annual Live Oak Music Festival sold out in San Luis Obispo over the weekend.

The music festival is known for being more family friendly than other popular festivals,

Many families go and camp each year.

They enjoyed three days of bands on several stages, workshops, storytelling and activities for all ages.

The festival serves as a benefit for KCBX / Central Coast Public Radio.