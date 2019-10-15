News

Lindros celebration of life to be held Saturday at Santa Barbara Hilton Beachfront Resort

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:24 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:24 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A memorial celebration for a Santa Barbara couple killed in an Idaho plane crash will be held at the Santa Barbara Hilton this Saturday. 

Carl and Joanne Lindros' oldest son Randy said they plan to celebrate his parents lives from 2-6 p.m. in the beachfront resort's Santa Barbara ballroom.

Wedding rings helped Randy identify his parents in the wreckage of his dad's plane.

Carl Lindros, 83,  was on a trip with his wife from Montana to Sacramento when the crash occurred for reasons still being investigated.

The Lindros are being remembered for their philanthropy.

Randy said his 81-year-old mother spent more than a decade volunteering for Trader Joe's food delivery program.

He called his father a serial entrepreneur who helped Cottage hospital,  UCSB, and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

RSVP welcome at https://celebratecarlandjo@gmail.com or by calling (805)966-1893.

