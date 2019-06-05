Law enforcement carries Special Olympics torch through Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The "Flame of Hope" burned bright all day long as it traveled through the Central Coast on Tuesday.

Beginning in San Luis Obispo County, the flame traveled along many area roadways during the Law Enforcement Torch Run "Final Leg."

The torch is traveling to Long Beach where the cauldron will be lit this Saturday to mark the start of the annual Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games.

To bring the torch to the Summer Games, law enforcement throughout the state carry the flame during a 200-mile plus relay.

"It's an amazing experience," said Santa Maria Police Officer Katie McCorkle. "It's an awesome feeling. We do it for the athletes. That's why we're out here and it's a nice time to come together and run and just show our support for the athletes."

During its run through Northern Santa Barbara County, the torch passed through Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Lompoc and Buellton.

"It's to raise awareness for our Santa Barbara County athletes and also to raise money for Special Olympics and to just give back to the community," said Northern Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement Torch Run Coordinator ​​​​​Nate Totorica. "It's a small group of individuals in our community that have a unique relationship with law enforcement and to be able to provide funding and awareness for their games is a great opportunity."

While many of the torch runners carry the flame each year, they say its an experience they always look forward to and never gets old.

"It is an honor," said Allan Hancock Police Department dispatcher Araceli Castillo. "It's exciting and tiring at times and it's a good feeling."

At noon, a quick ceremony was held at Santa Maria City Hall where a $60,000 was presented to the local chapter of Special Olympics.

"It sponsors the athletes so they don't have to pay a dime," said McCorkle. "It allows them to contribute to participate in these events without having to worry about anything."

The money came through year-long fundraising efforts by law enforcement, including Tip-a-Cop dinners, crab feeds and other events.

"It feels awesome," McCorkle said. "It's awesome contributing. It's a big family that we have and it's a great feeling."

The Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games will be held June 8-9.

More than 1,000 athletes from Southern California, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will participate.