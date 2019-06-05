News

Law enforcement carries Special Olympics torch through Central Coast

Flame traveling to Summer Games in Long Beach

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Law enforcement carries Special Olympics torch through Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The "Flame of Hope" burned bright all day long as it traveled through the Central Coast on Tuesday.

Beginning in San Luis Obispo County, the flame traveled along many area roadways during the Law Enforcement Torch Run "Final Leg."

The torch is traveling to Long Beach where the cauldron will be lit this Saturday to mark the start of the annual Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games.

To bring the torch to the Summer Games, law enforcement throughout the state carry the flame during a 200-mile plus relay.

"It's an amazing experience," said Santa Maria Police Officer Katie McCorkle. "It's an awesome feeling. We do it for the athletes. That's why we're out here and it's a nice time to come together and run and just show our support for the athletes."

During its run through Northern Santa Barbara County, the torch passed through Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Lompoc and Buellton.

"It's to raise awareness for our Santa Barbara County athletes and also to raise money for Special Olympics and to just give back to the community," said Northern Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement Torch Run Coordinator ​​​​​Nate Totorica. "It's a small group of individuals in our community that have a unique relationship with law enforcement and to be able to provide funding and awareness for their games is a great opportunity."

While many of the torch runners carry the flame each year, they say its an experience they always look forward to and never gets old.

"It is an honor," said Allan Hancock Police Department dispatcher Araceli Castillo. "It's exciting and tiring at times and it's a good feeling."

At noon, a quick ceremony was held at Santa Maria City Hall where a $60,000 was presented to the local chapter of Special Olympics.

"It sponsors the athletes so they don't have to pay a dime," said McCorkle. "It allows them to contribute to participate in these events without having to worry about anything."

The money came through year-long fundraising efforts by law enforcement, including Tip-a-Cop dinners, crab feeds and other events.

"It feels awesome," McCorkle said. "It's awesome contributing. It's a big family that we have and it's a great feeling."

The Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games will be held June 8-9.

More than 1,000 athletes from Southern California, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will participate.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Most 'grizzled' actors working today
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Most 'grizzled' actors working today

9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

World's most popular theme parks
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

World's most popular theme parks