(Courtesy, Guadalupe Fire Department)

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The Guadalupe Fire Department along with Cal Fire crews doused a late night car fire on Oso Flaco road.

The arriving crews reportedly found the car fully engulfed in flames. Officials say one person had suffered second degree burns. They were taken to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The Guadalupe Fire Department posted photos of the incident on their Instagram page, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.