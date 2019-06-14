Last Weekend of Spring Weekend Picks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SURF RODEO | SATURDAY & SUNDAY | VENTURA PIER

Music, surfing and cowboys are being mashed together for the Surf Rodeo this weekend in Ventura. This Saturday and Sunday thousands will gather at the Ventura Pier for the all day event that has a little something for everybody.

http://www.surfrodeo.org/

CAR SHOW | SUNDAY 10-3PM | CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR, OXNARD

On Father's Day bring your dad to the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard to enjoy an eclectic mix of custom cars, hot rods, and classics on display at Channel Islands Harbor View Park. In addition to the cars, there will be vendor displays, food booths, musical entertainment, 50/50 raffle prize, a cornhole tournament and more.

https://www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/2019-fathers-day-car-show/

CIRCUS VARGAS | THIS WEEKEND | CAMARILLO

The circus is back in town. Circus Vargas is celebrating its 50th anniversary and will be in Camarillo this weekend, next weekend it will be in Santa Barbara and June 28th through July 8th it will be in San Luis Obispo. The animal free show will feature performers from all over the world, including a world record holding juggler.

http://www.circusvargas.com/

