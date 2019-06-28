News

Last Weekend of June packed with events

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:31 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:32 AM PDT

Last weekend of June Weekend Picks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - MOVIES IN THE PARK | SATURDAY 8PM | WESTGATE PARK, SANTA MARIA
Gather up the kids and head to Westgate Park in Santa Maria for the kickoff of their Movies in the Park series.  Saturday watch The Lego Movie 2.  Movies in the park are free, just bring your lawn chair and blankets. The movie begins at 8PM.
https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/home/showdocument?id=11980

VINTAGE TRAILER SHOW | MURPHY MUSEUM, OXNARD | SATURDAY 10AM - 4PM
The largest vintage trailer museum in the west is heading to Oxnard.  This Saturday at the Murphy Auto Museum tour 40 plus vintage trailers, campers, and more than 90 specialty cars.  The family friendly one day event is Saturday from 10AM-4PM.  Admission is $10.
http://www.vintagetrailercamp.com/events/

RODS AND ROSES | SATURDAY 10AM - 3PM | LINDEN AVE., CARPINTERIA
Classic car lovers should head to the Rods and Roses Car Show in Carpinteria.  Over 200 American hot rods and classics will be on display at the free family friendly event from ten until three on Saturday.
 https://rodsandroses.wordpress.com/

LOMPOC FLOWER FESTIVAL | THROUGH SUNDAY | RYON PARK, LOMPOC
There's fun for all ages at Lompoc's Annual Flower Festival at Ryon Park.  In addition to the carnival rides there's live music every night, a wide variety of arts and crafts and locally made goods for sale and perhaps the star attraction an array of fresh food booths to stir any appetite.  Local non-profits look to the flower festival every year to raise important funds.  The festival's parade is on Saturday at 10 AM running through town from North H Street to East College Avenue.
https://explorelompoc.com/event/lompoc-flower-festival/

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings