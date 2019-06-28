Last Weekend of June packed with events

Last weekend of June Weekend Picks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - MOVIES IN THE PARK | SATURDAY 8PM | WESTGATE PARK, SANTA MARIA

Gather up the kids and head to Westgate Park in Santa Maria for the kickoff of their Movies in the Park series. Saturday watch The Lego Movie 2. Movies in the park are free, just bring your lawn chair and blankets. The movie begins at 8PM.

https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/home/showdocument?id=11980

VINTAGE TRAILER SHOW | MURPHY MUSEUM, OXNARD | SATURDAY 10AM - 4PM

The largest vintage trailer museum in the west is heading to Oxnard. This Saturday at the Murphy Auto Museum tour 40 plus vintage trailers, campers, and more than 90 specialty cars. The family friendly one day event is Saturday from 10AM-4PM. Admission is $10.

http://www.vintagetrailercamp.com/events/

RODS AND ROSES | SATURDAY 10AM - 3PM | LINDEN AVE., CARPINTERIA

Classic car lovers should head to the Rods and Roses Car Show in Carpinteria. Over 200 American hot rods and classics will be on display at the free family friendly event from ten until three on Saturday.

https://rodsandroses.wordpress.com/

LOMPOC FLOWER FESTIVAL | THROUGH SUNDAY | RYON PARK, LOMPOC

There's fun for all ages at Lompoc's Annual Flower Festival at Ryon Park. In addition to the carnival rides there's live music every night, a wide variety of arts and crafts and locally made goods for sale and perhaps the star attraction an array of fresh food booths to stir any appetite. Local non-profits look to the flower festival every year to raise important funds. The festival's parade is on Saturday at 10 AM running through town from North H Street to East College Avenue.

https://explorelompoc.com/event/lompoc-flower-festival/