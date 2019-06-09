Large group of bicyclists dangerously ride through streets of Santa Barbara

(Oliver Forster/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - About 100 bike riders took to streets and disputed the flow of traffic in a Santa Barbara neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The bicyclists were captured by NewsChannel 3's cameras riding along Cliff Drive near Shoreline Park.

Some riders were cutting off cars, riding straight into oncoming traffic and popping wheelies in the roadway.

The gathering is called a "Ride Out" and it is announced on social media, according to Santa Barbara police.

"We want people to ride their bikes we want people to bike responsibly not endangering people driving vehicles or other bike riders. We want people to get out and enjoy our beautiful parks," said Lieutenant Aaron Baker.

Police responded to the area and spoke with riders, but did not issue any citations.