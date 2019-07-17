News

Landlord Dario Pini agrees pay $336K settlement to city for code violation

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 06:25 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:46 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After two years, a lawsuit between the City of Santa Maria and Santa Barbara landlord Dario Pini could end in a settlement tonight.
The City of Santa Maria filed the claim after several of Dario Pini's properties failed alleged building code violations.

Council members will deliberate over whether to agree to a proposed $336,000 settlement with Pini. The agreement would also require him to appoint a compliance monitor to ensure the needed repairs get done.

The city of Santa Maria and Pini's council both noted that the negotiated settlement was fair. 

“The city is pleased to reach this point in the matter. 21 months a go the city filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of the hundreds of tenets of these rented properties,” said City of Santa Maria Public Information Manager Mark Van de Kamp.

The 4,000 code violations include insect infestations, plumbing leaks, electrical hazards, un-permitted construction, and water intrusion to name just a few.

“This is also good for the taxpayers because it includes the cities cost to date. And will cover the expenses moving forward,” said Van de Kamp.

Pini has already repaired 7 of the properties in question. 
Vineyard Apartments, Woodhaven Apartments and Santa Maria Cottages still remain in need of repair. 

“We are pleased that there has been a settlement and I think the city, they were stern but in the end they really wanted to see the buildings abated without trying to make political capital,” said Pini's Lawyer  Paul R Burnes.

Part of the negotiations included supervision of the repairs by a third party, and hiring a management company to oversee The Vineyard Apartments for three years.  

“Going forward there will be a retired Judge Frank Ochoa, who will be involved in the oversite of the process which should be of comfort to every one involved in this,” said Van de Kamp.

“Ironically he is the same judge who put Mr Pini in jail in the 90's for building code violations,” said Burnes.

In addition, Pini has been fined for similar offenses in the past in other cities.


 

