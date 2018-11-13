News

KEYT's John Palminteri honored for tireless reporting during Montecito disasters

Event took place at 35th 'Evening of Gratitude'

By:

Nov 12, 2018

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 04:53 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Our Lady of Mount Carmel School celebrated its 35th annual auction and dinner at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on Nov. 10, 2018, with special KEYT honoree John Palminteri.

Palminteri was honored not only for his tireless coverage of the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudflow disasters in which, along with his colleagues, told Montecito's story to the world, but also for his community service and journalistic integrity.

"I am humbled...I'm very grateful for all of you and for Mount Carmel School and Mount Carmel Church, the parish, and all of you for coming out tonight for the great cause but also to give me a few minutes in the spotlight," said Palminteri. "I'm honored to be here with you, and I'm looking forward to many more years of conveying my in this fashion to this great community."

"It's been an amazing 30 years. There's a guiding force. It's not just a glamour job, it's not just a job where you take selfies with people out on the street. Believing in God and being supported by a good community, and having a great family structure as a child, and going to Catholic school is a basis that created all of this to happen -- I'm certain of it," explained Palminteri when speaking about how he became the people's reporter, "Primetime," "The Palm," "Johnny on the Spot."

"I have heard from thousands of people it seems like that were touched by the work that KEYT did [during the disasters]. Our staff, of which there are so many of them behind the scenes that I'll never be able to thank enough, for connecting everything, getting us there and getting us on the air," said Palminteri. "My colleagues Oscar and Claire Flores, Armando Romero from KEYT, are integral in my inspiration and my ability to do what I'm doing, and they support me and encourage me to make things possible."

Palminteri was presented with a painting of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He is also an active participant in many local charitable organizations.

The theme for this year's celebration was "An Evening of Gratitude." Longtime Southern California resident and former KEYT newsman Gabe Saglie hosted the event. The event included dinner, dancing, a raffle, and silent and live auctions.

All of the proceeds go to the school to keep tuition affordable and to provide scholarships for students who need them. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic school was founded in 1944 and serves approximately 200 pre-K through 8th-grade students from the Santa Barbara area -- offering a curriculum that includes art, music, physical education, and technology.​​​​​​​

